Overnight sex assault under investigation in Alexandria

For the second time this month, police in Alexandria are investigating a late-night sexual assault with a woman being attacked by a stranger.

Detectives were knocking on doors Tuesday, trying to get information or Ring doorbell camera footage of the suspect who attacked a woman in the Del Ray neighborhood just after midnight.

The Alexandria Police Department is also stepping up patrols and increasing its presence in neighborhoods around the alleged crime scene.

The victim told detectives that she was near Mount Vernon Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue when the stranger assaulted her.

She went to the hospital to seek treatment for the injuries she sustained. However, the department did not disclose how badly she was hurt.

"Video surveillance is extremely helpful just for home security and keeping your home secure, obviously, but also in situations like these, you never know what can be captured or what might've been seen. That can be the lead that investigators need to make a case," said Tracy Walker, APD's communication manager. "Anytime something like this occurs, it is very traumatic for not only the person who has experienced it but possibly for others. This very conversation can be triggering for survivors."

The department says this case is not related to another attempted sexual assault that occurred two and a half weeks ago — in Potomac Yard.

In that case, a woman said a man tried to sexually assault her in an alley in the 2200 block of Main Line Boulevard.

That incident happened around midnight, as well.

The suspect was spotted and chased by officers that night but got away.

FOX 5 has learned he was subsequently arrested in another jurisdiction for an unrelated crime.

Detectives are asking anybody with any information that could help detectives solve this case to please give them a call.