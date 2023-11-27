Woman found dead in vehicle at busy Alexandria gas station

On Monday morning, just before 8:15, the Alexandria Police Department received a call from someone who found a woman's lifeless body at a gas station on King Street.

The woman was inside a vehicle when officers arrived, and the first responders who came to the scene to see her confirmed she was dead when they got there.

At this point in the investigation, police have not revealed how the woman passed away or if there was foul play involved. They did say that they didn't believe the nearby residential neighborhoods should be alarmed.

Detectives from the Alexandria Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

