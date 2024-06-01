Expand / Collapse search

Overnight fire rips through home in Southeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 1, 2024 2:34pm EDT
D.C. firefighters had to battle a massive blaze in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, officials say.

The flames broke out at a two-story home in the 100 block of Yuma Street, SE, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 

The house was vacant and the fire was put out with no injuries or displacements reported. 

There were fallen wires that Pepco Electric had to remove. 

Investigators are continuing to look into the cause of the fire and evaluate the home.

