Overnight DC shootings: 3 shot, 1 dead in less than 6 hours

Another night of gun violence in Washington, D.C. left three people wounded and one dead over the span of six hours.

Here are the details of each shooting:

4100 block of Hunt Place NE | 11:15PM

Police responded to the area of 4100 block of Hunt Place. Upon arrival, there was an adult man conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the suspect is described as a young aged Black man, with a light complexion, wearing a ski mask, and a black jacket.

1200 block of Raum Street NE | 1:18AM

Police responded to the area of 1200 block of Raum Street after reports of a shooting around 1:18 a.m.

One adult man was found at the scene conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are looking for a four-door white Kia.

2500 Block of New York Avenue NW | 3:26AM

Officers were called to the scene at a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at 3:26 a.m.

According to officers, the victim is an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. No word on potential suspects.

Stanton Road and Mississippi Avenue SE | 4:12AM

Police were called to the area Stanton and Mississippi Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

According to the police, the victim is an adult man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on the above shootings is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

This all comes just days after multiple shootings in D.C. that left seven people wounded, and two dead in less than five hours.