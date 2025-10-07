Overcrowding prompts new school boundaries in Montgomery County

The Brief Parents in Montgomery County are grappling with the prospect of new school boundaries that could change where their children attend classes starting in 2027. School officials presented three options during an information session on Tuesday night. Final boundary options are expected by next spring.



School boundary changes proposed

What we know:

Overcrowding is a significant issue in Montgomery County, with 12 of the county’s 25 high schools already over capacity.

School officials acknowledged the challenges of redrawing boundaries, understanding the disruption it can cause for families focused on their children's education. The meeting presented three different options for parents to review.

"This is about how do we make sure we’re equitably allocating both resources and students and educators and that we don’t have under-enrolled buildings and some that are super capacity, which we have — so this is really an opportunity for the community," Will Jawando, vice president of the County Council Education Committee, said in a statement.

Projects and expansions

The meeting at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School also focused on the reopening of Charles Woodward High in Rockville, the upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg, and the expansion of Damascus High. These projects aim to add about 3,000 new seats for students.

For months, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has been gathering input through surveys, focus groups, and online forums with students, parents, staff, and community members. The new boundaries will not affect elementary schools, but the study for Charles W. Woodward included 14 middle schools and 8 high schools.

Concerns from parents and teachers

What they're saying:

Parents expressed concerns about how the changes could impact their children.

"My biggest concern is really potentially implementation," Dan Hattis, a concerned parent, told FOX 5 DC. "My daughter is in fifth grade right now. Should be going to middle school next year — at the moment, the way that they are saying it’s gonna be done is the kids in her group will go to one middle school for sixth grade, then get yanked out and go to a different middle school for seventh and eighth."

"A lot of these options are looking to split up our small town, and we are very close with our neighbors. We consider them family, and it’s gonna have a big impact on my kids and their friends and who they go to school with," Julie Brand, another concerned parent, added.

Teachers are also voicing their worries.

"My biggest concern is that a lot of schools are going to lose what makes Montgomery County great — we’re losing a lot of the diversity. One of the things that my students really benefited from in our IB program is that we have such a diversity of students — we really mirror the county," Amber Lesniewicz, an MCPS teacher, said.

What we don't know:

Final boundary options are expected by next spring, allowing students to be in their new schools by the 2027 school year. However, it remains unclear how the final decisions will address all community concerns.