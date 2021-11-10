Expand / Collapse search

Over 53 million expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday despite gas price surge

Millions are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday despite some of the highest gas prices the U.S. has seen in years.

AAA says more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel -- the highest single-year increase since 2005 and a 13 percent increase compared to last year.

About 90 percent of travelers will be on the road, AAA says, despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than last year.

Travel volumes are expected to be within 5 percent of pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels with air travel nearly completely recovering from its pandemic drop.

On Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was at $3.41. In the District, the average price was $3.62 a gallon, in Maryland $3.37 and in Virginia $3.28.