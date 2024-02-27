Over 1100 firearms seized in Fairfax County operation aimed at reducing violent gun crime

A new law enforcement operation aimed at investigating convicted felons found in possession of firearms is making progress in Fairfax County.

Chief of Police Kevin Davis joined FOX 5 on Tuesday and said officers were able to seize 1,192 firearms through Operation Press Check in 2023.

"There's universal agreement that we don't want people who have proven themselves to be violent to continue to be in possession illegally of a firearm," Davis said.

Davis said the program works by allowing officers and prosecutors to work closely, strengthening cases and leading to more successful prosecutions.

The operation, Davis said, also works to create strong ties with the community in areas where violent crime is a problem.