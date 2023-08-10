O'Shae Sibley murder: Teen suspect charged with murder as a hate crime

The 17-year-old suspect in the deadly stabbing of O'Shae Sibley was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for murder in the second degree as a hate crime.

If convicted, the suspect faces a minimum of 20 years in jail.

At a press conference, the NYPD said that the suspect, a boy who attends a Brooklyn high school, has a previous criminal record and is the only person who will be charged in relation to the killing.

Officials said they decided to try the case as a hate crime because Sibley and his friends were allegedly targeted for their sexual orientation and their race.

Authorities say they do not know if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Sibley, an openly gay man, was killed on July 29 when he and a group of his friends were dancing to a Beyoncé song at a gas station in Brooklyn. Authorities say that Sibley's group drew the attention of another group of men, who began shouting anti-gay comments at them.

The confrontation turned physical, and Sibley was stabbed in the chest and later died.

"We promised the family that we will have a vigorous and thorough prosecution to hold this offender, who is 17 years old, accountable by his deadly deeds. This entire community has been victimized, impacting the entirety of Brooklyn, the city, and the entire nation," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The case garnered national attention, with celebrities like Beyoncé paying tribute to the professional dancer.

Sibley's funeral was held in Philadelphia on Tuesday.