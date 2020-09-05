Osama Bin Laden's niece endorses Trump

article

President Trump just landed an endorsement from someone nobody probably asked for: Osama Bin Laden's niece.

Noor Bin Ladin (who spells her name differently from her notorious terrorist uncle) tells the New York Post that "only Trump can prevent another 9/11."

Bin Ladin, 33, lives in Switzerland and is not eligible to vote in November's election.

But she calls herself "an American at heart" and told the Post that her dream vacation is a road trip across the United States in an RV.

Read the Post's full story here.