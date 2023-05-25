Organized thieves hit Sephora, Target in Montgomery County

A group of thieves targeted two stores in Montgomery County, stealing merchandise before fleeing into a waiting stolen vehicle last month.

The weekend robberies started in Chevy Chase Friday, April 28 at a Sephora store on Western Avenue. Detectives say seven people walked into the store, placed merchandise in shopping bags, and ran out into a black Kia with Washington, D.C. license plate GC-5918.

The second theft happened in Bethesda Saturday, April 29 at a Target store on Wisconsin Avenue. Police say several suspect entered, stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise, and fled into a vehicle with the same D.C. license plate.

Surveillance images show the thieves carrying items from the stores.

Anyone with information, or who can identify any of the people involved, is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.