California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were shot, four of whom were in critical condition, and one other who had suffered only minor injuries.

While authorities haven't released any information about the one person who was killed, OCSD did reveal Sunday night that four Asian men and one Asian woman, aged between 66 and 92 years old, were transported to area hospitals.

One person was killed and four others critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody. / FOX Expand

Minutes after their initial reports, the department reported that one person had been detained, and that deputies had recovered a gun that may have been involved in the shooting. It was later revealed that congregants at the church detained the suspect themselves, tackling the shooter to the ground, and hogtying him with extension cords until deputies arrived.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect," said Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said. "They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities."

Officials say the shooter is believed to be a man in his 60s, and they don't believe he lived nearby. OCSD is investigating where the man is from, and if he had any connection with anyone at Geneva Presbyterian Church.

RELATED: California church shooting: Churchgoers restrained, hogtied shooter before police arrived

SUGGESTED: Suspect kills 10 at Buffalo supermarket mass shooting; investigated as racially-motivated, violent extremism

According to the Orange County Sheriff, about 40 people were inside the church at the time of the shooting. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Orange County Sheriff says roughly 40 people were inside church during shooting. Large portion of attendees were Taiwanese. / FOX 11

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted out a statement Sunday, saying that the governor's office is working closely with local law enforcement.

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship," Newsom's statement said. "Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

California Senator Dave Min, who represents the area, called it, "almost unthinkable that Laguna Woods would be hit by the specter of gun violence. But of course, that is the America we live in, where no place and no one is immune from gun violence," while Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris called it, "devastating news. My heart goes out to the Geneva Presbyterian Church and entire Laguna Woods community."

SUGGESTED: Sacramento church shooting leaves 5 dead, including 3 children

Sunday's shooting comes just one day after a man killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, in what officials are investigating as a hate crime. Back in February, a man shot and killed five people including his daughters at a church in the Sacramento area.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown chimed in on Twitter Sunday, saying, "Enough is enough! The news of the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, CA is absolutely sickening. No community should have to go through the trauma of a mass shooting."

Advertisement

According to the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive, Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian marks the 18th mass shooting in the state of California in 2022.