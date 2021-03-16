Ontario explosion: 2 killed after fireworks detonate prompting evacuation orders

At least two people are dead after a "large amount" of fireworks caused an explosion in an Ontario neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The two people who were killed were "in the area of the explosion and the fire," Ontario Fire Chief Ray Gayk said during an afternoon press conference, but authorities do not know the exact point of origin of the explosion.

Authorities have not yet determined the identities or genders of those killed in the blast.

Some other minor injuries were reported.

"There [were] some people near the house or in the house when the explosion happened, they were able to get out of the house, there was a minor injury, but we’re not sure if that minor injury came from the explosion," said Gayk.

Fire crews were having to battle the flames from a distance because they're not sure if there is more explosive material at the scene. The bomb squad responded to help clear the scene of any additional explosive material.

An evacuation order was issued for residents in the 300 and 400 block W. Francis and the 400 W. Maple Street between Fern and San Antonio Ave., the Ontario Fire Dept. reported. A temporary care and reception center was established at the De Anza Community Center, located at 1405 S. Fern. Ave.

Police said they have received previous reports of firework use in the neighborhood, despite the fact that fireworks are illegal in the city of Ontario.

There will be a joint investigation by Ontario Fire, Ontario Police, arson investigators, the FBI, ATF and the California State Fire Marshal.

"We’re going to have several days of picking up debris and disposing of all the explosives we are able to find," said Gayk.

The explosion was first reported by the city of Ontario on Twitter at 12:45 p.m. City officials said they were aware of reports of an explosion and it was being investigated by the city's police and fire departments.

The city later issued a tweet stating that a large number of fireworks ignited at a home, located near the intersection of West Francis Street and South San Antonio Avenue. The explosion caused a large structure fire.

Aerials from the scene also showed that the residence appeared to be a horse property. SkyFOX was overhead as crews rescued a white horse that was trapped between a fence and a tree from the wreckage. Fire officials later said that two horses and one dog were rescued from the blaze.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported up to six homes were damaged in the fire and a resident blocks away said their windows were blown out.

Following the explosion that rocked the San Bernardino County neighborhood, witnesses in the area said they heard "two loud bangs" before they saw a plume of smoke.

Another Ontario resident told Mundel it "felt like an earthquake."

The Ontario Fire Dept. said that Francis, Locust, and Maple Streets were closed between Fern and San Antonio Avenues.

Official asked residents to stay away from the area while they conduct the investigation and work to knock down the flames.

