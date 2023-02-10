Harding High School student fatally stabbed: St. Paul police

St. Paul police will provide an update at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Watch it live in the player above.

St. Paul Police say a student was fatally stabbed at Harding High School on Friday.

Police said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. The school started dismissing students early at 1:20 p.m. and canceled all evening activities and weekend events at the school.

FOX 9 reporter Rob Olson has confirmed with police that both the suspect and victim were students.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators posted on Facebook Friday, identifying the student who was stabbed as a 10th-grade student. The teachers union plans to wear Harding colors — maroon and gold — starting on Monday to show support for Harding's educators.

