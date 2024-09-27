One dead in Virginia as Hurricane Helene sparks evacuations across region

One person has died in southwest Virginia as Hurricane Helene continues to impact much of the southeastern United States. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing across the region, while emergency preparations ramp up locally.

On Friday evening, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin confirmed that five communities in southwest Virginia are under voluntary evacuation orders. He also reported the death of one individual in Craig County, near the West Virginia border, after a storm-related tree fell and a building collapsed.

"We lift up the family of this victim in our prayers," Youngkin said.

In northern Virginia, preparations are well underway, though local authorities do not expect to face the same severe conditions seen elsewhere. Alex Liggitt, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), emphasized the agency's readiness.

"We’ve started the past few days doing statewide calls, communications calls, and districtwide calls," Liggitt explained.

VDOT expects the southern part of the state to get hit the worst, and crews will remain on standby as the storm system moves north. If northern Virginia remains relatively unaffected, crews may be sent to assist in other areas.

Virginia State Police also shared a video documenting their efforts to rescue 54 people from the roof of a hospital in Tennessee, underscoring the state’s role in helping the hardest-hit regions.

Emergency crews across Virginia are ready to assist where needed, ensuring resources are available both locally and in neighboring states affected by Hurricane Helene.