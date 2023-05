A 34-year-old died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Claiborne Parkway Friday afternoon, according to police.

Loudoun County police responded to a crash on Claiborne Parkway near Harry Byrd Highway Friday at approximately 2:37 p.m.

The rider lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail, according to police.

Erik E. Grier, 34, of Ashburn was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.