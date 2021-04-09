Loudoun County sheriff’s office investigating Ashburn sexual assault

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted when she left Junction Plaza in Ashburn Friday night.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after they were called to Inova Loudoun Hospital around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim told police that after she left the shopping plaza, a man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her near Claiborne Parkway and Marshfield Drive.

She described the suspect as a white male who is 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The sheriff’s office has canvassed the area, and they’re in the process of reviewing surveillance video.

If you have any information that might help the investigation, you should call (703) 777-1021.

