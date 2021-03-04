One dead after small plane crashes in western Loudoun County

A person has died after a small plane crashed in western Loudoun County on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say they were notified of the crash that happened in the 35000 block of Charlestowne Pike in Purcellville at around 3:09 p.m.

Police say, with the assistance of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, a small, private aircraft was located in a field.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.