One dead after shooting in Alexandria

An adult male is dead after a shooting on W Glebe Rd. in Alexandria Monday morning.

Police received a call around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in connection with a shooting in the 800 block of W Glebe Road. The victim was taken to the hospital, and died of his injuries shortly after, according to Alexandria Police Department.

W Glebe Road is closed to traffic in both directions in the area around the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.