Expand / Collapse search

One dead after shooting in Alexandria

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Alexandria
FOX 5 DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An adult male is dead after a shooting on W Glebe Rd. in Alexandria Monday morning. 

Police received a call around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in connection with a shooting in the 800 block of W Glebe Road. The victim was taken to the hospital, and died of his injuries shortly after, according to Alexandria Police Department. 

W Glebe Road is closed to traffic in both directions in the area around the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 