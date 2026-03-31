Bodycam video released in Montgomery Village police shooting

The Brief Body camera footage shows a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Andre Duvall, shooting at Montgomery County police officers after fleeing from a shopping center. Officers had attempted to stop Duvall due to suspicious behavior before he ran into an apartment complex and opened fire. One officer returned fire, wounding Duvall, who was later treated and charged with attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses.



Body camera footage has been released of an exchange of gunfire last week between a suspect and Montgomery County police officers.

The backstory:

According to MCPD, officers were patrolling a shopping center on the afternoon of March 24 following complaints from the community of criminal activity in the area.

Officers saw an individual acting suspiciously and approaching a known "drug user" in the shopping center parking lot. When the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Andre Duvall, saw the marked police car he kept walking out of the shopping center. When officers attempted to stop him, Duvall then ran to an apartment complex and officers pursued him on foot.

When the officers rounded a corner in the apartment complex, they say the suspect shot at them and one officer returned fire.

The suspect was hit and the officers began to render aid until EMTs arrived. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released later that day and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, and multiple firearms violations.