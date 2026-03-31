Mother reunites with 911 dispatcher who guided her through labor

The Brief A D.C. 911 dispatcher, Nicholai Hawkins, helped guide a mother through childbirth over the phone during a snowstorm, leading to a safe at-home delivery. The baby, Javeah, was born within about 10 minutes before EMS arrived, with the mother crediting the dispatcher’s calm instructions.



A D.C. 911 dispatcher who helped guide a mother through an emergency childbirth over the phone has now met the family in person for the first time.

What we know:

At 2 a.m. on Jan. 30, during a snowstorm and while in the process of moving homes, Makayla Robinson went into labor. She called 911 as her contractions intensified and her water broke.

D.C. dispatcher Nicholai Hawkins helped guide her through childbirth over the phone. Within about 10 minutes, her baby, Javeah, weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces, was born before EMS arrived.

Robinson said Hawkins’ instructions were key in helping her safely deliver the baby at home.

What they're saying:

When asked if she could have done it without the dispatcher, Robinson said, "No, I couldn’t. He was calm, and hearing the 911 call again — we were in the process of moving."

"He coached me through my birth, helped me with everything. He made it easier for me," said Robinson.

"It was a meaningful experience," said Hawkins about meeting Robinson and baby Javeah. "Seeing her in person is a tremendous feeling."

Big picture view:

D.C. 911 dispatchers assisted with 68 births last year, either at home or in some cases on the roadside.

"I think people think they have a lot more time than they have when they go into labor, and at some point they realize they don’t," said D.C. Office of Unified Communications Director Heather McGaffin.