One dead after plane crashes into Prince George’s County house

article

One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a home in Prince George's County.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Chestnut and Auburn avenues in Lanham. A Fox 5 viewer sent us photos of the scene.

The single-engine plane struck the rear of a home before careening into a nearby car. A 2nd home was damaged, but not significantly.

No word yet on what caused the crash. The pilot died at the scene.

Advertisement

WATCH STEPHANIE RAMIREZ REPORT LIVE FROM THE SCENE ON FACEBOOK

Officials say the plane took off from College Park airport.

Neighbor Jennifer Maragh sent Fox 5 these photos of the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.