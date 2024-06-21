One dead in 3-vehicle crash; Old Gunpowder Rd closed

One woman is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on Old Gunpowder Rd. in Prince George's County Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 2:40 p.m. on Friday to a crash on Old Gunpowder Rd and Sinope Way.

One adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adult males and one juvenile female who were also involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one occupant in the crash was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Photo via Pete Piringer

Investigators were on the scene Friday afternoon. The investigation into the causes of the crash is ongoing.

Officials say Old Gunpowder Rd at Bay Hill Dr will be closed in both directions.