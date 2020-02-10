On The Hill, Episode 50: A chat with Nick Timiraos of the Wall Street Journal

On this episode of the On The Hill podcast we look at “The Blue Collar Boom.”

President Donald Trump is heading into the re-election year with an economy running on all cylinders.

How much credit does he deserve and does he take too much credit? Or does he deserve more than he’s getting?

Nick Timiraos, the chief economic correspondent of the Wall Street Journal, joins FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald with a look at where we’re going in the economy and some of the road signs that could signal trouble.

