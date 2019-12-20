On New Year's Eve, Metro will stay open until 2 a.m.

article

For those planning on ringing in 2020 in the DMV, Metro says trains on all lines will run until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

“To get the new decade off to a safe and celebratory start, Metro wants New Year's revelers to know that they can depend on Metro to get them home,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We're looking forward to the new decade ahead, and want thank our customers for making Metro their preferred way to move around the region.”

The transit agency says it will be charging off-peak fares and there will be no track work planned that night, officials say.

Metro will reopen at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on New Year's Day. Trains will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.