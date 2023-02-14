OmniRide work stoppage causes delays for commuters Tuesday

An ongoing OmniRide work stoppage has caused delays for commuters who use the service Tuesday.

The transit system says they are "extremely short of the personnel needed to operate service" and will modify their service schedule.

Here are the OmniRide delays for Tuesday, February 14 :

OMNIRIDE EXPRESS commuter buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators -- includes Stafford, Prince Willliam and Manassas area.

OMNIRIDE METRO EXPRESS buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators.

OmniRide

OMNIRIDE LOCAL

-Dale City Local: first trip departs Chinn Center at 5:45AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes

-Dumfries Local: first trip departs the Lofts at 5:45AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes

-Route 1 Local: WILL NOT OPERATE. Riders may use the Dumfries or Woodbridge routes to travel the Route 1 corridor

-Woodbridge Local - B Loop: first trip departs Lake Ridge Commuter Lot at 5:35AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes. Woodbridge A Loop WILL NOT OPERATE.

-Manassas Local - 65B, 65N, 67: WILL NOT OPERATE

The eastern transfer hub will continue to be at Potomac Mills for the eastern local routes. Buses will not go to the Transit Center.

EAST-WEST EXPRESS (96) will not operate

OMNIRIDE ACCESS paratransit will run regular service.

OMNIRIDE CONNECT microtransit will run regular service.

Riders who need travel assistance should call OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to your commute. Further updates will be provided as necessary.