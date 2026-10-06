DMV officials urge caution as deer mating season raises crash risks

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The Brief Deer mating season means drivers can expect to see more of them out on the roads, officials said. As a result, many agencies across the region are urging caution. The cost of post-collision car repairs has increased in recent years, according to AAA.



Love is in the air, and it turns out, that could be bad news for you and your car.

The backstory:

According to officials in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia region, fall is breeding season for deer, and as a result, drivers can expect to see more of them. That's led to warnings from agencies including the Fairfax County Police Department, the Maryland Transportation Authority, and AAA.

For instance, Fairfax County police officials said that they handle hundreds of accidents involving deer every year, and of those, more than half happen in October, November, and December.

They’re urging people to be extra cautious for safety reasons, but there are financial reasons too.

What we know:

Animal strike claims in Maryland averaged more than $6,000 in 2025, according to AAA. Officials added that in the District, the average animal strike claim last year was about $7,200.

In many cases, that's a higher price tag than it used to be, and a big reason why is new vehicle technology – like cameras, radar sensors, and driver assistance systems – that can be costly to fix.

What they're saying:

"We are seeing that repair costs are actually increasing as a result of that enhanced technology that we have in our vehicles," explained Public Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Ragina Ali. "Wherever there are cameras, that certainly does increase the cost of the vehicle repair."