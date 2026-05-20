Officials testify on Potomac sewage collapse before Congress

The Brief Federal and local officials testified before Congress about the Potomac River sewage spill caused by a pipe collapse that released an estimated 300 million gallons of raw sewage. DC Water says the damaged pipe had been slated for replacement since 2018, but permitting delays stalled the project, and repair costs have now grown to as much as $60 million. Officials say drinking water remains safe, though residents near the spill site continue reporting sewage odors as cleanup efforts continue.



Four months after a pipe collapse sent an estimated 300 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River, the head of DC Water and federal officials testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

What we know:

At the hearing, officials from DC Water, the EPA, the National Park Service and the Army Corps of Engineers faced questions about responsibility for the collapse.

The pipe had been identified for replacement in 2018, but DC Water says permitting delays prevented work from moving forward.

DC Water also says it has identified three additional projects requiring work to prevent another failure.

"January 19th brought lessons learned, and because of that we feel there are three projects we do need to move forward on," said DC Water's David Gadis.

"The permitting process involved environmental assessments, and that matter remains under litigation," said Edward Wenschhof from the National Park Service.

EPA and Army Corps officials said drinking water remains safe while remediation work continues.

DC Water officials told Congress they are satisfied with current cleanup efforts.

By the numbers:

DC Water CEO David Gadis said on Wednesday that the estimated cost, including permanent repairs, is now between $50 million and $60 million. DC Water in January had initially estimated the repairs would cost about $20 million.

DC Water has not yet said whether any repair costs could eventually be passed on to customers.

Mayor Bowser’s office says the city has requested full federal reimbursement through its emergency disaster declaration.

That request is still pending.

Local perspective:

FOX 5 asked about ongoing complaints from neighbors in Cabin John who say they still smell sewage near the spill site months later.

"I was there last night, and there was an odor. We are continuing to investigate and evaluate conditions at the site," said Gadis.