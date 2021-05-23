Bridgeton shooting: Man, woman dead, 12 others injured after shooting at NJ party

Two people have died and at least a dozen others suffered injuries after a mass shooting at a large house party in Bridgeton, New Jersey, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County at 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had been fatally shot.

SKYFOX was over the scene where police say a shooting at a large house party left two people dead.

12 other people who were at the party were also shot and at least one of those victims is in critical condition, New Jersey State Police said Sunday morning.

Police have not released more details on the conditions of the other 11 victims.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the incident remains under investigation.

Police have yet to reveal more circumstances surrounding the party itself, but have said more than 100 people were believed to have been in attendance and scattered when the shooting began.

NJSP investigate after a shooting at a large gathering in Bridgeton, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released the following statement Sunday morning following the update from New Jersey State Police:

"Since late last night, the New Jersey State Police and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers. At this time, at least two people have lost their lives, among numerous other shooting victims, including several with injuries that are life-threatening. We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation. Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws. No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield. We urge anyone with information to step forward, so those responsible can be brought to justice. This remains an active investigation with many moving parts. More information will be released as it is available and confirmed."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website at www.njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter