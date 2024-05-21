Officials issue warning after person rescued from Potomac River: 'Swimming is prohibited'

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A person had to be pulled from the Potomac River after jumping in to go swimming Tuesday.

The rescue happened in the Great Falls area around 12 p.m.

Several crews with the Montgomery County Fire Department and the Fairfax County Fire Department responded to the scene after reports came in of a distressed person in the water. Maryland State Troopers also responded to assist.

MCFRS said swift water rescue boats had to be deployed as they searched for the swimmer in need of help but the swimmer was eventually pulled out of the water by a nearby kayaker. The swimmer was pulled out on the shoreline near Rocky Island.

Fire officials are reminding people that swimming in this area is prohibited for good reason.

"This person was lucky," Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on X .

There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors not to swim in the water, which can often move quickly at times. Violators could be fined more than $200.