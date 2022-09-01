Officers exchange fire in Woodbridge double shooting during operation into fentanyl distribution

Officials say four officers exchanged fire with and wounded two suspects in Woodbridge during a double shooting during an undercover operation into fentanyl distribution Thursday night in Prince William County.

Police say it happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court in Woodbridge. Members of five different agencies — Prince William County police, Manassas City police, Manassas Park police, the FBI, and the ATF — were working an undercover operation in the area. Officials say officers were conducting an operation into fentanyl distribution.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire and that four officers fired their weapons: two from Prince William County and two Manassas City officers. No officers were injured. But police aren't clarifying at this time if it was just those four officers who fired their weapons.

"That’s part of the investigation," Jared Phelps, deputy chief of Prince William County Police Department, said. "We’ve got to very meticulously identify who pulled triggers, where those rounds went, it’s a very painstaking part of the investigation to identify all of the ballistics so that we can tie that together. I can’t intelligently say who did what at this point."

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting.

Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.