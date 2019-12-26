Officer moved to tears with gift in memory of his K-9 partner

A police officer was moved to tears after a family gifted him a tribute to his K-9 partner who recently died.

Cassandra Berg shared video of the moment her family gave a stuffed toy in the image of K-9 Lemon to Officer Madsen of the Pasco Police Department in Washington state.

In the video, Madsen opened the box and teared up when he saw what was inside. According to Berg, K-9 Lemon passed away three weeks earlier.

Berg said Madsen helped her family through a difficult time, and brought her children to the police station to see their K-9s.

“It was one of the best days of mine and my kids' lives because with what we were going through,” Berg said. “We thought there was no hope but just that one day with some caring officers and their dogs, it just showed me and my family that we had hope again.”