Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Spotsylvania

Authorities are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, the incident took place Monday evening in the 6600 block of Timberbrook Lane in the western part of the County.

Around 5:55 p.m., deputies from the department received a call for a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. Upon arriving in the area, authorities say a 27-year-old man attempted to maliciously wound an officer.

The suspect was shot by an officer and was transported by medevac to an area trauma center. Officials say the suspect is in stable condition and was alert.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest for the attempted malicious wounding of an officer.

No injuries were reported to any law enforcement involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.