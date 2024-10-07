Officer fires after 'disorderly' call in District Heights

Authorities are investigating after an officer discharged his weapon inside a Prince George’s County apartment during a call to investigate reports of a disorderly man who was possibly armed.

Police responded around 8:20 p.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane in District Heights.

A woman there told officers that a man inside was acting disorderly and was possibly armed with a gun.

Officers say they evacuated the other residents for safety reasons and then entered the apartment where they encountered the man.

"For reasons that remain under investigation, one of the officers discharged his service weapon," said Major Singh at the scene Sunday.

Singh said no one was struck by the gunfire and the man was taken into custody. Singh said a gun was located inside near the man.

The investigation is ongoing.