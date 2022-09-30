Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot

An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County.

SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.

According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Friday. They say a victim was hit by a vehicle as they were walking out of a store in the shopping center.

Police confirm that the victim is an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department officer.

They say the victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police have not provided further details about the officer's condition.

MPD released the following statement about the incident:

"We are praying for our MPD brother during this time. Please send your thoughts and prayers to him and his family while we learn more about his condition."

Images from the scene showed police tape blocking off a portion of the parking lot. At least six police vehicles were seen.

Officials have not identified the officer who was hit.

Police say they have stopped a driver they believe is involved in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.