Oceans Calling Festival 2024 lineup includes Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band, Boyz II Men, and more

The Oceans Calling Festival is a few months away and the star-studded line-up was released Tuesday.

From Sept. 27 - 29 on the Ocean City Boardwalk, you can see performances by Blink-182, The Killers, O.A.R., Boyz II Men, 311, Counting Crows, The Dave Matthews Band, and many more.

Related article

Plus, Sublime is set to hit the stage for a special performance with all the original band members.

Foodies can see culinary demos from celebrity chefs like Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag,

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday morning.

Check out the full lineup below: