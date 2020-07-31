Ocean City makes masks mandatory on Boardwalk

Vacationers in Ocean City had better pack a mask or two alongside their swimwear this summer.

Ocean City officials on Friday announced that – effective today at 5 p.m. – people must wear masks on the Boardwalk between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The order for the popular vacation community arrives amid a number of COVID-19 cases linked to staff at bars and restaurants.

The order is designed to conform with Governor Larry Hogan’s statewide mask mandate, which he announced earlier in the week.

Beach goers do not need to wear masks as long as they are maintaining social distance.

The order did not elaborate on what penalties a violator might face.

