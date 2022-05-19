Ocean City implements safety rules ahead of 'Cruisin' car show

Beach weather is finally here.

But if you’re heading out to Ocean City this weekend, be ready for big crowds and speeding tickets that’ll cost you a lot more than usual.

It’s because of the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show, which starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.

"It’s a great weekend, we have fun, everybody that goes down has a good time," said Tom Beckley before pausing to add, "except the guys that get pulled over and impounded for different things."

According to police, "different things" include drivers racing their cars and more.

"We were having people doing what’s called burnouts in our intersections right on Coastal Highway, which is a multi-lane highway," explained Ocean City Police Department Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller.

This weekend, the town has implemented what’s called a Special Event Zone, and that means changes for everybody.

The maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 miles per hour and the cost of speeding tickets is going way up.

Police say what would’ve cost you $90 before will now run you more than $500. Also, because of legislation signed back in 2020, "exhibition driving" will not only cost you a pretty penny, you could be arrested now too.

"Having all of these additional tools for our officers to use is going to help slow people down, keep our spectators and drivers safe," Miller said.

While police told FOX 5 they’ve had plenty of issues with people in town for Cruisin’ Ocean City in the past, Beckley and others blame the newer restrictions on a different car show, commonly referred to as H20i, that typically takes place in the fall.

Nevertheless, when asked if he planned to be extra careful this weekend, Beckley said no.

"I’m good," he explained Thursday while stopped at a gas station on his way to the beach. "I’ve got fenders, I got a hood, I don’t drive fast, I don’t do burnouts. So, it’ll be ok."

For more information about the Special Event Zone, visit OCPD's website.