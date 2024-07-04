Ocean City Expressway reopens after sinkhole causes delays

Officials have reopened all lanes along Route 90 after a sinkhole caused intermittent delays on the Ocean City Expressway.

The Maryland State Highway Administration learned of the sinkhole at the base of the Isle of Wight Bay Bridge Wednesday evening.

Crews temporarily repaired the sinkhole with riprap rock and a metal plate. An official from the Maryland State Highway Administration told The Baltimore Sun that they will return to the sinkhole later in the week once holiday traffic decreases.

MDot officials discovered the sinkhole at the base of the bridge leading into Ocean City around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Ocean City Police Department announced via X that they would transition to one-way alternating flagging during repairs, and the department urged motorists to consider using alternative roadways.

The repairs took roughly six hours, and authorities reopened the roadway around 1 a.m.