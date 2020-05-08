Ocean City councilman posts photo showing physical distancing signs as Boardwalk, beaches prepare to open

Ocean City, Maryland plans to reopen its beaches and Boardwalk this weekend even though a statewide stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains in effect.

Mayor Rick Meehan says he will reopen the resort town's beach, Boardwalk and Inlet parking lot on May 9th. The city's popular attractions have been closed since the end of March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Meehan held a press conference to announce the decision and said the reopening is a way to give locals more opportunities to get fresh air, get outside and exercise. He said people who come to the beach and walk on the Boardwalk would still need to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and gathering limits.

Ocean City Councilman Matt James shared a photo showing new signs along the Boardwalk instruction visitors to practice physical distancing.

Meehan says he believes his decision does not supersede any orders implemented by Governor Larry Hogan and says he encourages people to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order. He said the city is not encouraging or asking anyone to supersede the orders in place.