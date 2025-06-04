Expand / Collapse search

Ocean City bans oversized beach tents

By Miracle Gross
Published  June 4, 2025 12:03pm EDT
Ocean City
FOX 5 DC
The Brief

    • The Ocean City Council banned full beach tents, allowing only small "baby tents."
    • Canopies must be 10x10 or smaller, spaced apart and can’t be left unattended before 10 a.m.
    • The new rules aim to reduce crowding and improve beach access.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Planning to bring a tent to the beach this summer? Your favorite beach setup might not fly under new Ocean City rules. Here’s what you need to know before you set up.

What we know:

On Monday, June 2, Ocean City Council approved new restrictions aimed at improving safety — addressing growing concerns about oversized tents blocking lifeguards' view, creating trip hazards and limiting space for emergency access and other beachgoers.

What is no longer allowed?

  • Full-size beach tents are now banned, except for small "baby tents" (up to 3x3 feet)
  • Canopies must be no larger than 10x10 feet

What else is changing?

  • Canopies must be spaced at least 3 feet apart
  • You can’t leave a canopy unattended before 10 a.m.
  • Anchor lines must stay within the footprint of the canopy

What's next:

The new rules take effect immediately and will be enforced by beach patrol throughout the summer.

