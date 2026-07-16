Nuisance commercial properties face doubled fines under Prince George’s County bill

The Brief A new Prince George’s County bill doubles the first fine for nuisance non-residential properties. The bill does not apply to home or condo owners, according to FOX 5 reporting. Vacant commercial buildings, warehouses and industrial sites could face fines for unsafe, unsanitary or neglected conditions.



Owners of nuisance commercial properties in Prince George’s County could soon face doubled fines under a new bill passed by the county council.

What we know:

The bill applies to non-residential properties, including vacant commercial buildings, warehouses and industrial sites.

It does not apply to home or condo owners, according to FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez.

County leaders said the bill targets property owners who are not addressing issues such as overgrown vegetation, illegal dumping and unsafe conditions.

Under the bill, the first fine would increase to $2,000. Subsequent violations could carry fines of up to $5,000.

What counts as a public nuisance?

According to the bill, non-residential properties could be regarded as a public nuisance if they:

Encourage trespassing

Have unsanitary sewerage or plumbing facilities

Create an unsafe condition or structure

Include the disconnection, destruction or removal of facilities required by codes or regulations

Are unclean, unsanitary or littered with rubbish or garbage

Have uncontrolled weed growth

Why county leaders want the change

During a committee hearing, bill co-sponsor Councilmember Wala Blegay pointed to a non-residential property in her district that she said has essentially become a homeless encampment.

County leaders said the goal is to push property owners to maintain vacant or neglected sites before they become larger safety and quality-of-life problems.

What's next:

The bill now heads to the Prince George’s County executive for a signature.