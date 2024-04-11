Norwegian Cruise Line cancels over a dozen trips for 2025

article

Norwegian Cruise Line announced it is canceling more than a dozen cruises that were scheduled for 2025.

The recent cancelations are a result of "varied events including the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and Israel," the company told FOX TV Stations in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Additionally, modified dry dock schedules for ship enhancements, a full ship charter, and a demand for shorter close-to-home voyages to the Bahamas, have impacted the decision to cancel several voyages.

"We are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and by taking our guests to some of the most sought-out destinations around the world. While we try to maintain original itineraries as much as possible, at times modifications are made to optimize the itinerary, enhance the guest experience or accommodate certain circumstances," a company spokesperson said.

Canceled trips

Norwegian Spirit: Jan. 21, 2025

Norwegian Jade: Feb. 20 through and including March 24, 2025

Norwegian Sky: April 19 through and including June 5, 2025

Norwegian Star: May 17 through and including June 9, 2025

Norwegian Viva: May 18 and 27, and Sep. 20 and 29, 2025

Norwegian Pearl: Oct. 15, 2025

Norwegian Epic: Nov. 1 and 11, 2025

FILE - Norwegian Jade cruise ship. Aerial view. (Norwegian Cruise Line)

What happens if my cruise is canceled?

Guests whose trips have been canceled will be given a full refund and will receive a 10% discount that can be used on another cruise through Dec. 31, 2025.

The company will also provide information about alternative trips similar to those that were canceled to accommodate guests.

Guests who may have additional questions can call 1-800-327-7030.

People who booked a trip and live outside the U.S. and Canada can visit the Norwegian Cruise Line website to find local contact information.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.