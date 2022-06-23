Northwestern High School Student arrested for bringing loaded ghost gun to class

article

A 16-year-old high school student in Prince George's County is behind bars for bringing a loaded ghost gun to school.

Police say a Hyattsville Student Resource Officer quickly arrested Jonathan Lucero outside of Northwestern High School after another student reported seeing the weapon.

School administrators temporarily placed the school on lockdown during an intense police search for two other individuals.

Police found the 9th grader with a Polymer-80 ghost gun on him.

"In light of the threat of gun violence at schools across the country, the City of Hyattsville Police Department has been working closely with school administrators at Northwestern High School and at all of the schools within our city to ensure the safety of our students and educators," said Jarod J. Towers, Hyattsville Chief of Police. "A brave student’s initial report of the gun and our officers’ quick response to this situation is a result of the close relationships our SROs have with our students and faculty, and is a testament to the kind of community policing we strive to achieve throughout our city."

Today, was the last day of classes for students in the county.

The principal at Northwestern High School, Dr. E. Carlene Murray, released a statement saying, "We are grateful for today's actions by a student who saw something and reported it and the following swift response from school SROs and police who worked to ensure all students and staff remained safe and no one was injured."

Lucero is facing several charges, including carrying a handgun on school property. He is being charged as an adult.