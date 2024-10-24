Northwest HS student linked to second shooting in Montgomery County

A 16-year-old Northwest High School student is facing additional charges related to a second shooting in Germantown.

According to police, 16-year-old Jaiden Ochieng was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for a March shooting on Archdale Road in Germantown. Ochieng has been linked to a second shooting on Crystal Rock Drive in August.

Police responded to the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive after reports of a shooting on Thursday, August 8. According to police, Ochieng allegedly exited a vehicle and began shooting at the victim, who managed to run away without injury.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the blue Honda Civic used in the shooting had been reported stolen from Clarksburg.

Ochieng was arrested, and he tossed a handgun, which was later confirmed through ballistic analysis to be the weapon used in the August shooting. The handgun had been reported lost in Prince George’s County.

Ochieng now faces additional charges, including attempted first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, and multiple firearms-related offenses. He is being charged as an adult in both the March and August incidents and is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.