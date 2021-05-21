Northern Virginia winery requires proof of vaccination to go maskless inside

In Northern Virginia, one a winery is requiring a person to show proof of vaccination in order to go maskless inside. Basically, show proof of vaccination or wear a mask. Some feel that decision is a violation of privacy. Others think it provides a sense of transparency.

READ MORE: DC bar owner upset after receiving discrimination violation for not having gender-neutral restrooms

Anyone who wants to sip on wine at the Potomac Point Winery in Stafford, Virginia outside can do so without a mask. However, if you want to go without a face covering inside, you have to prove you got the shot, and then you get sticker that reads "I got my COVID-19 vaccine" so everyone is aware you are fully vaccinated.

FOX 5 spoke to Mark Rynning, a fully vaccinated guest at the winery, who is fine with the rule.

"Well, there’s two things I believe in. One is science and the second is wine so everything seemed to line up for me so I decided to come in," said Rynning.

However, Tiffany Harvey is not vaccinated. She is hesitant to get the shot which is why she appreciates this mask rule.

READ MORE: Can businesses ask about your COVID-19 vaccination status?

"If a person can show they’re vaccinated, totally okay with that because you always want to make sure you’re protecting others. We have children, we have elderly, we have all these folks," said Tiffany Harvey, Potomac Point Winery Unvaccinated Guest.

Potomac Point Winery posted their new mask mandate on Instagram and Facebook. The policy immediately received lots of backlash.

One person replied: "This experiment will end poorly. I wouldn’t spend a dime in any business that has a policy like this."

Another posted: "Nope, not showing a card and absolutely not wearing a sticker…worse idea ever…"

The social media posts were deleted, but the winery’s owner, Skip Causey, said the rule is still in place.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We did not expect the blowback of they didn’t want to show their paper or they thought it was a HIPAA violation which it is not. And that type of negativity and it was just going back and forth, back and forth," said Causey.

Causey said this is not political, it’s about making sure all guests feel comfortable and safe.

"This pandemic is not over," Causey.

Here’s the question – do private businesses have the right to set mask wearing rules? The answer is – yes! As a result of the policy, this winery has only lost three of its 800 club members.

"You can wear a mask and come in or get vaccinated," said Rynning.

The owner here at the winery wants to make it clear – this policy is temporary. He said we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and his worst fear is us moving backwards.

Advertisement

Review the full mask policy.