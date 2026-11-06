Off-duty Prince George's County officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed court bailiff

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The Brief Anthony Coleman, 35, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle for a July 2025 collision in Brandywine. Investigators determined Coleman was driving his pickup truck while speeding and intoxicated when he struck a car driven by 56-year-old Carlton Herndon. Herndon, a retired D.C. police detective and Prince George’s County District Court bailiff, died at the scene.



An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a July 2025 collision that killed a county court bailiff.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson announced that 35-year-old Anthony Coleman entered a guilty plea to criminally negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle.

Timeline:

The conviction stems from a fatal collision along Route 301 in July 2025 that killed Carlton Herndon, a bailiff with the Prince George’s County District Court. Maryland State Police investigators determined Coleman was off duty, speeding, and under the influence of alcohol while driving his personal Ford F-250 northbound.

Investigators said 56-year-old Carlton Herndon of Clinton was attempting to cross Route 301 in a Nissan Maxima when Coleman's truck struck his car. Herndon was pronounced dead at the scene. Herndon served as a bailiff for the Prince George’s County District Court and was a retired Metropolitan Police Department detective.

Coleman refused medical treatment at the scene and was subsequently placed on administrative leave with pay by the department following the wreck.

What's next:

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Friday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.