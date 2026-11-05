DC man convicted in multi-state robbery spree that targeted prescription pills, cellphones

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The Brief A D.C. man was convicted for his role in a violent multi-state robbery spree that targeted prescription drugs and cellphones. A group of co-conspirators sought to rob pharmacies and cellphone stores for items that could be resold. The spree targeted establishments in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.



A D.C. man was convicted Thursday for his role in a violent multi-state robbery spree that targeted pharmacies and cellphone stores across Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

Deaundre Blount, 33, was found guilty of interference with interstate commerce and intent to distribute controlled substances.

Between May 2020 and May 2021, Blount and a group of co-conspirators sought to rob businesses of prescription drugs and cellphones that could be resold in D.C., according to court documents. His guilty verdict stemmed from three robberies:

A May 9, 2020, robbery of a Walgreens in Neptune, New Jersey

A June 8, 2020, robbery of a CVS Pharmacy in Nottingham, Maryland

A June 9, 2020, robbery of a T-Mobile store in College Park, Maryland

"This defendant was a member of a violent robbery crew that terrorized pharmacy employees and retail workers from Virginia to Northern New Jersey, showing no regard for the safety of workers or the communities they harmed," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. "Today’s guilty verdict demonstrates that if you’re in a predatory crew you will be identified, prosecuted, and brought to justice."

Dig deeper:

Blount is scheduled for sentencing on March 2, 2027. Six other members of the group have already been sentenced.

Ashley Gause, 33, of D.C. was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Oct. 13.

D’Marrell Mitchell, 36, of D.C. was sentenced to 16 years in prison on June 18.

Floyd Neal, 32, of D.C. was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was convicted of firearm and drug trafficking offenses.

Ashawntea Henderson, 33, of D.C. was sentenced to four years in prison for aiding and abetting in the crime spree.

Glenn Dolford, 32, of D.C. was sentenced to three years in prison, which will be served along with another three-year sentence from a D.C. Superior Court Case. Dolford is also serving a 22-year sentence for murder, court officials said.

Terrance Branham, 36, of D.C. was sentenced to six years in prison.