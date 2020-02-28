Northern Virginia neo-Nazi headed to prison for possessing weapons while on drugs

article

A Northern Virginia man with ties to a violent neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to a year in prison for weapons violations.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Jon Thomasberg of McLean admitted as part of a plea bargain in federal court in Alexandria that he bought a semiautomatic rifle for another person and that he possessed weapons while abusing psychedelic drugs.

Prosecutors say Thomasberg was a leader and recruiter for a Virginia-based cell of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division.

At a sentencing hearing Friday, Thomasberg apologized and said he's renouncing his racist ideology.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-month sentence.A northern Virginia man with ties to a violent neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to a year in prison for weapons violations.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Jon Thomasberg of McLean admitted as part of a plea bargain in federal court in Alexandria that he bought a semiautomatic rifle for another person and that he possessed weapons while abusing psychedelic drugs.

Prosecutors say Thomasberg was a leader and recruiter for a Virginia-based cell of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division.

Advertisement

At a sentencing hearing Friday, Thomasberg apologized and said he's renouncing his racist ideology. Prosecutors had sought an 18-month sentence.