Northern Virginia law enforcement, emergency officials say ‘avoid driving today’

Several law enforcement and emergency services agencies in Northern Virginia are asking drivers to avoid the roads today as snow, ice and sleet sweep through the region.

In Fauquier County, the sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid non-essential travel today, while the sheriff’s office in Loudoun County is asking drivers to at least delay getting on the road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is also recommending that drivers stay off the roads today.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue also cautioned drivers to stay off the roads.

