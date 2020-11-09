Northern Virginia high school sports in limbo

New tonight — reaction from the community as school sports are in a “holding pattern” across Northern Virginia.

This comes as the Virginia High School League is moving full speed ahead with plans for practicing and playing starting Dec. 7.

But many districts' plans to return to sports could mirror their plan to return to the classroom if they’re planning to return to the classroom at all.

In Prince William County, the district is moving forward with bringing students back in the classroom starting tomorrow and over the next several weeks.

Plus, FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports all sports are allowed to conduct out of season conditioning practice outside only and an athletic trainer said off camera they’re hoping for the best regarding practicing and playing come Dec. 7.

Just 20 minutes north of Prince William County in Arlington, where in-person learning is on hold until January, students may need to wait a bit longer before learning more about the future of sports in the county.

Arlington Public Schools superintendent is saying no to sports since students are not in the building for in person learning. Even so, Arlington Public Schools’ superintendent was asked by a school board member to reconsider the sports plan and he is doing that now.

The Virginia High School League’s executive director Billy Haun is quoted as saying the league remains on track to start practicing and playing games in December.

VHSL is the main governing body regarding sports in the commonwealth and says school divisions will have to make concessions and find a way to make vital changes including constantly cleaning equipment, providing adequate space for social distancing and adhering to capacity limits.

School district leaders across northern Virginia say they’re watching for any changing possible guidance from VHSL, as well as local health metrics.

There’s reaction and frustration on both sides and if you go on social media, there’s a lot of passion as well.

On Facebook, one person described what Arlington Public Schools is doing as inadequate.